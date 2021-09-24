On a peaceful beach, a woman discovers a “sad” and “disturbing” discovery.

A woman discovered a “sad” and “disturbing” critter on a calm Wirral beach, leaving onlookers perplexed as to how the creature ended up so far north.

Sarah Briscoe was walking along the beach at the Hoyle Road slipway on Hoylake beach in Wirral when she came across the glowing body of a whole octopus snuggled amidst some seaweed.

Sarah said, “Wow!” as she snapped a photo of the strange find and shared it to a local Facebook group. This is the first time I’ve seen one of these washed up on the shore. I’m simply disappointed I didn’t see it living in the sea.”

“My instant reaction to that was ‘wow,’” Sarah told The Washington Newsday about her discovery.

“I took [the photograph]this morning, and it’s the first I’ve seen.

“I go to the beach at least once a day and frequently stroll out to the low tide line, but this caught my eye this morning.

“It must have washed up in last night’s tide,” says the narrator.

Her message drew a lot of attention, with one individual noting out that octopuses don’t usually live so far north.

“It’s fascinating, but I agree it’s a terrible sight,” one individual said. It’s so much better to see it living and well!’”

Another person described the discovery as “disturbing.”

Someone else reported they’d seen one recently as well.

“I saw one in Marine Lake last week, thought I was going insane, and had to go back for a second look,” she said.

“It was usually the one day when I didn’t have access to my phone to show you all.

“And then I didn’t dare to ask if it may have been one, because I was sure I read somewhere that they can only be found in Mediterranean waters.”

The common octopus, while commonly observed in the Mediterranean, can also be found in the UK and is “most prevalent on the south and west coasts of the UK,” according to the Wildlife Trusts.

Female common octopuses are said to be “devoted moms,” caring to their eggs at all hours of the day and night before dying soon after their children have born.

It’s not the first time Merseyside has seen something unusual. “The summary has come to an end.”