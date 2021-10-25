On a night out with a buddy, a woman was raped at a Liverpool city centre bar.

Bruno Nunes Da Silva, 27, sobbed in court as Judge Louise Brandon told him that women have the “freedom to go out and enjoy themselves” without being harassed.

The young chef had traveled from Dublin to watch Liverpool FC play at Anfield and then went out for a night out in the city, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

He ended up in the Black Rabbit bar on Fleet Street on September 16th, where he established eye contact with a young woman who was dancing there with pals.

Silva ended up dancing with the woman, kissed her briefly, and she did not mind and kissed him back, said prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones. However, she decided she was not interested in him and moved away to sit with her companion on a seat at the club’s side.

The defendant approached her, unzipped his trousers, and put the tip of his penis into her mouth, which was at his waist height, according to surveillance footage.

The startled young woman pushed him away with her hips, then took her drink and walked away.

Her pal was noticeably shocked, placing her hand to her mouth, according to the CCTV tape.

Mr Wyn Jones said the victim dashed outdoors, where she dropped on the ground, screaming and vomiting, and was joined by her friends who consoled her.

When one of her male friends encountered Da Silva outside the club, he stopped him and gave him over the door staff, who subsequently handed him over to the cops.

Da Silva, of Frederick North Lane in Dublin, pled guilty to rape and was sentenced to three years in prison, as well as a life sentence on the Sex Offenders Register.

Judge Brandon acknowledged his sincere regret, but informed the defendant that she had a responsibility to protect young women.

“They had the right to go out and enjoy themselves,” she stated, without being hounded or subjected to such behavior.

