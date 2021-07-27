On a night out, Kate Garraway found it “extremely weird” to leave Derek Draper at home.

Kate Garraway described her first night out since February 2020 as “very wonderful,” but said that leaving husband Derek Draper at home felt “quite odd.”

The 54-year-old Good Morning Britain host was among the celebrities who attended the Palace Theatre’s West End premiere of Wonderville, which included Debbie McGee and former Love Island contestant Amy Hart.

After a member of the production team tested positive for Covid-19, the opening of the magic and illusion performance, which features mind reader Chris Cox, Britain’s Got Talent magician Josephine Lee, and record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum, was postponed.

“It’s our first time out since February 2020, so we are extremely excited,” Kate said at the event. “This is a date that has sprung up because it was supposed to happen a few weeks ago and then it didn’t, so we just thought, ‘Let’s go for it’ – so very exciting.”

The presenter confessed it was weird being there without her spouse, who spent a year in hospital with Covid-19.

“It was tough leaving him tonight because he is a great lover of magic, but it is not possible right now, so we simply said next time and see him when we get back,” she said.

Kate also expressed her support for the arts industry, emphasizing the need of it during the pandemic.

“I believe it’s been extremely challenging for a lot of industries, and I think when we think about how tough it is for (the) arts, we worry about the performers, who, in my opinion, have had it really tough,” she said.

“Of course, it’s everything else,” says the narrator. It’s the person who sews the clothes, runs the bar, and cleans the theater.

“There is a whole group of people who have been laid off, and I believe the rest of us have missed out on the opportunity to do something that will take us away from ourselves and allow us to escape.”

