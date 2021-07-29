On a night out, a man was jumped and knocked out.

After being jumped on a night in Southport, a man was knocked unconscious.

In the unprovoked attack on Waverley Street in Southport town centre, the man, 31, was knocked unconscious.

The ordeal, which occurred on August 30, 2020, was reported to have left him “very rattled.”

The cocaine boss’s ‘greedy’ wife provided a ‘ludicrous reason’ to explain her husband’s lavish lifestyle.

At 1.10 a.m., an attack took place near a number of Southport’s bars and nightclubs.

“This was a vicious and unprovoked assault,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies told The Washington Newsday at the time. While the bruises will heal, the incident has left the victim severely shaken.”

Jordan Daley, 21, of Birkdale’s Stafford Road, and Kai Coulson, of Southport’s Slackeys Lane, both pleaded guilty to assault inflicting actual bodily harm.

Tre Daley, also of Stafford Road in Birkdale, pleaded guilty to a public order violation under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The three were handed an 18-month community order and ordered to pay the victim £200 apiece at Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday).

They were each fined an additional £95 in court costs, as well as issued rehabilitation orders.

Jordan Daley was sentenced to 45 hours of unpaid community service, while Tre Daley was sentenced to 40 hours.

Kai Coulson is required to work for 30 hours without pay.