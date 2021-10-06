On a night out, a ‘beautiful and generous’ mother passes away unexpectedly.

A young mother described as “lovely and generous” died unexpectedly on a night out in Liverpool, leaving her family perplexed.

Jessica Gibson, 31, died on July 9 while on a family vacation from her home in Banbridge, County Down, Northern Ireland, with her parents, Andy and Jennifer Gibson.

The family had taken a last-minute trip to Blackpool on July 1 when Covid ruined their plans for a vacation to Lanzarote, but Jessica continued on to Liverpool to visit friends before flying home the next day.

She fainted in a downtown flat, however, and was transported to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where she died in the early hours of July 9 from an accidental heroin and cocaine overdose.

Jessica’s parents, both retired prison guards, told The Washington Newsday that there was never any proof she had ever used heroin, and a court heard there was no evidence she was “drug dependant.”

Jennifer Gibson, who returned to Liverpool today for a coroner’s inquest into her daughter’s death at Gerard Majella Courthouse, claimed she had no idea how the mother of one got her hands on heroin.

“She liked to take a drink,” she told The Washington Newsday. I’m not going to lie, I couldn’t believe heroin. Nobody appears to be able to tell her where she obtained it.

“We questioned the cops who gave it to her, but they have no idea.”

Mrs Gibson stated of their daughter, “She was gorgeous, she was stunning, she really was.”

“She was incredibly generous, almost to the point of being obnoxious. Let me give you an example. She noticed a miserable small homeless man sitting on the floor when we were watching football in Blackpool, England vs Ukraine in the Euros.

“She sat down with him and told him, ‘You don’t need to be waiting here, get yourself home,’ and handed him £20.”

“She was incredibly lively, witty, and very confident and compassionate,” Mr Gibson recalled.

According to the inquiry, a post-mortem examination revealed no symptoms of harm.

According to the inquiry, a post-mortem examination revealed no symptoms of harm.

However, toxicology reports revealed that she had alcohol and a high quantity of heroin in her bloodstream, indicating that she was.