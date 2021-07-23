On a New York City sidewalk, a disabled woman was robbed and brutally beaten up, and the incident was caught on camera.

A 61-year-old disabled woman was thrashed by four people on a New York City sidewalk earlier this week. The event was recorded on video.

The woman was also robbed of her cash and walker by the attackers, who included three ladies and a male. The elderly individual is seen conversing to a woman in a yellow shirt, who begins to rant at her before pushing her down, according to a video released by the New York Police Department on Thursday. Another woman joined the attack, wearing a purple tie-dyed top.

One woman can be seen striking the victim with a metal pot in the frightening video.

On Tuesday evening, the attack took place in Harlem.

The victim, a former file clerk who did not want to be recognized, told the New York Daily News she had no idea what had prompted the attack.

The woman claimed she kept to herself most of the time and that her only interaction with the attackers was when she complemented one of the women on her clothing. “The woman in the yellow had caught my eye the day before. She was dressed nicely in a suit, and I complimented her on it. On Thursday, the victim told the New York Daily News, “I don’t believe this.”

The attack occurred when the woman stepped outdoors after her hospital appointment to grab some fresh air.

“We were conversing when she abruptly pushed me. She smacked me across the face. They yanked off my wig and everything. They struck me in the back of the head, and I began to bleed,” the woman explained.

The group continuously pounded the woman, grabbing her by the hair and tossing her to the ground.

According to the New York Post, the attackers took the woman’s walker as well as $22 and her credit cards.

A man with a white T-shirt and red shorts stood close, witnessing the attack but doing nothing to stop it. The man allegedly waited for the medics to arrive, according to the victim. “As they were loading me into the ambulance, he added, ‘You better be careful.’ You smacked my mum. ‘We’re coming for you,’ she added.

The victim was rushed to a Harlem hospital. She’s on the mend from her injuries.

The attackers are still being sought by investigators. Anyone with information should call the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS.