On a nature walk, a child discovers a 12,000-year-old Mastodon tooth.

On a nature hike, one may come upon interesting pebbles, beautiful flowers, or enjoyable leaves to collect. However, for 6-year-old Julian Gagnon, the highlight of his hike in early September was discovering a 12,000-year-old mastodon tooth in Michigan.

He was at Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve in Rochester Hills, Michigan, with his parents. According to his mother, Mary Gagnon, he was on a quest to find “a dragon’s tooth.”

Julian informed his parents that he had discovered a dragon’s tooth while wading through a brook in the park.

His parents agreed to let him bring it home, and MLive stated that when they examined the so-called “dragon’s tooth,” they discovered that it felt like a real tooth of some type.

They sent it to the University of Michigan’s Museum of Paleontology to be evaluated by museum specialists, who confirmed its authenticity.

The museum’s research collection manager, Adam Rountrey, told MLive, “These things are incredibly significant in the long run for studies on how the creatures survive.”

The scientists was able to relate the teeth to a mastodon based on its characteristics, which included its size and “tall bumps” on the crowns.

A mastodon is an extinct mammal whose remains are common and often well preserved, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

They ate leaves, although their teeth are considerably smaller and simpler than elephant teeth. They were also shorter and had smaller ears than current elephants.

According to Britannica’s mastodon information page, “it is believed that mortality induced by abrupt changes in climate combined with human hunting pressure contributed to its demise.”

Rountrey told MLive that after Julian’s finding, he and his colleagues looked for other mastodon remains in the creek, but they couldn’t find any. Despite his failure, Rountrey claims that many paleontologists discover new specimens when they chance upon them in normal life.

“Mammoth and mastodon fossils are somewhat rare in Michigan, but there have been more occurrences than in other parts of the United States,” he told the news organization.

In late August, a teenager discovered a petrified mastodon tooth on the banks of a Missouri river somewhere else in the United States.

