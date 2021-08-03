On a moped, a notorious cocaine boss eluded a renowned armed gang.

On a moped, a Southport man who dominated the town’s drug trade once eluded an armed gang.

Nathan Ball and James Gelling ran a cocaine gang in Southport’s High Park neighborhood, according to evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court.

Ball, 33, was the ringleader of the ‘High Parkers,’ a drug distribution ring in the area. Ball was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine charges. Gelling was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Ball, a well-known personality in town, was previously involved in a significant police confrontation on July 13, 2014, when rival crooks attempted to shoot him. The incident began just minutes before the World Cup final began.

The group, believed to be from Huyton, shot Ball with a semi-automatic handgun, scattering shell casings across the road.

Ball was pursued down High Park Road before escaping on his moped via an ally. He was not hurt in any way.

The event drew a large police response and outraged residents in the seaside resort.

One of the shots hit a house on Milton Street and went through the porch. Days after the shooting, a local mother spoke to the Southport Visitor.

“In the evenings, my children usually play football in our front garden,” she explained. Because it was a school night and the World Cup final was on, they stayed in on Sunday. A child, like Rhys Jones, may have been killed.”

A number of people were arrested in connection with the incident, but no charges were filed.

Senior authorities at the time called the shooting “targeted” and blamed it on a feud between criminal factions.

“This appears to be a targeted strike by one criminal faction on another,” Chief Superintendent Peter Costello remarked at the time.

“To discharge an illegal firearm in a residential area on a busy summer evening is extremely dangerous, but to do it in a residential area on a crowded summer evening beggars belief.

“We are committed to bringing these offenders to justice so that they do not endanger the lives of others.”

Ball dominated the selling of cocaine in the Southport area, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

Addicts who were vulnerable and needy were "cuckooed," or removed from their families.