On a Manhattan sidewalk, a 62-year-old man was attacked and stabbed by seven men; the incident was captured on camera.

When a 62-year-old guy was going down the sidewalk of a Manhattan street, he was attacked by at least seven males. The horrifying occurrence was videotaped.

According to ABC7 NY, authorities are now looking for the unnamed male suspects who ganged up on the victim early Wednesday morning.

“What are you staring at?” one of the suspects asked the man, whose identity was not revealed, as he walked alone through Midtown Manhattan. According to authorities, this triggered an argument, which eventually led to the attack.

One of the suspects can be seen approaching the victim from behind and beating him on the head with a wooden device that looks like a bat, according to a video released by the New York Police Department. Six additional men approached the victim as he lay on the ground, fighting to get up. They repeatedly stabbed and cut him before fleeing.

[Warning: Some readers may find the video unsettling.]

The victim was stabbed and slashed in the body, head, and nose. When emergency personnel came, he was taken to a local hospital. He is currently said to be in a good place.

The suspects ran to the Times Square subway station, using the entry on West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue for the A, C, and E lines, according to police. However, Pix 11 claimed that it was unclear if they were headed uptown or downtown. They were apparently smiling as their faces were recorded on video.

The victim is believed to have had no prior relationship or acquaintance with his assailants, according to NYPD officers. They are hoping that the footage would assist them in apprehending the criminals. So far, no one has been apprehended.

The New York Police Department has offered a reward of up to $3,500 for any information that leads to the arrests. Anyone with information on the incident or the perpetrators is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (Spanish) (74782).