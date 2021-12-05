On a life-changing diagnosis and cake difficulties, the Bake Off star reflects.

Lizzie Acker, a Bake Off contestant from Liverpool, impressed the audience with her final showstopper, which celebrated neurodiversity, before becoming the seventh person to be ejected from the Channel Four program this year.

Lizzie, the “keen dog mother,” ended the show on a high note after sticking to her guns with wacky cakes that occasionally perplexed viewers and judges.

Lizzie, a Hunts Cross auto factory worker, credits her confidence and ingenuity to a history of being labeled “dumb” and “lazy.” She now hopes that others will accept themselves more readily.

Lizzie struggled even on set at times. However, the crew’s patience and understanding helped her get through it.

“I struggled a lot when everyone was getting judged, when you’ve got to sit there and you’ve just been through this massive activity where you’ve spent so much energy,” Lizzie told The Washington Newsday.

“I’d be sitting there, listening to people’s conversations, and all these weird thoughts would start running through my head, and I’d just be sitting there thinking, ‘Aw, this is just too much.'”

Lizzie praised the production staff for their unwavering support.

They made adaptations to help her compete on an equal footing, such as assisting her with reading during technical difficulties if she required it.

“I think they realized after episode two that I was finding it tough to sit there during challenges when we were being judged,” Lizzie told The Washington Newsday.

“They’d say things like, ‘We’ll try to get you judged first or second so you can go outside and stroll around and then come back in,’ which was incredibly helpful.”

But, even from those who were intended to support her, Lizzie hasn’t always been met with empathy.

She claims that when she was first diagnosed with dyslexia in elementary school, a special education needs specialist told her she was “simply lazy,” a typical misconception about neurodiverse people.

This was not a one-off occurrence; it happened “all the time in school.”

“In basic school, the primary school teacher told me, ‘Everyone has,'” the Bangor University graduate told The Washington Newsday.

