On a journey to Liverpool, a nervous new mother was blown away by easyJet’s thoughtful gesture.

EasyJet pilots put a new mother at rest on a flight from Liverpool to Spain, according to a new mother.

On Sunday, September 5, Lottie Salmon, one, was the sole kid on board an easyJet flight departing Liverpool.

However, she was treated with extra care by the crew and pilots, which let her parents, Chloe and Ryan Salmon, relax.

As they set off on Sunday, Chloe and Ryan were overjoyed by the attention Lottie received from the employees.

She was allowed to sit in the cockpit because she was the only child on board.

Chloe, from Burnley, said on a Facebook page, “To the amazing folks on this group.”

“A few weeks ago, I placed a post on Facebook asking for tips on flying and traveling with a toddler, and I received over 1000 responses.

“Well, we flew on Sunday,” says the narrator. Lottie, on the other hand, was fantastic!

“We had the iPad with downloadable content, sticker books, a variety of food, Calpol for her ears, and she had purchased her own seat,” says the mother.

“We were the last ones to get on the plane. I also searched Pinterest for some additional ideas and produced small treat bags for the flight attendants and pilots. They adored them and were ecstatic!

“On the entire flight, she was the only child!!! So there was even more pressure, but she was amazing the entire time! She made a lot of adult friends, received a shout out from the pilots, and even got to meet and sit in the cockpit with them!!

“The best way to start the vacation.

“Thank you, then! You made the experience of these first-time parents a lot easier.”