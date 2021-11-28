On a hunting trip, a father accidentally killed his own daughter.

According to accounts, an 11-year-old girl was accidently shot dead by her father at a hunting lease in Texas.

At about 5:05 p.m. on November 27, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call regarding a hunting mishap involving an 11-year-old girl near Young and Hickey Road in Hallsville, according to KMHT Radio.

Additional calls revealed that the father had shot his daughter with a high-powered firearm by accident.

The young child had suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries when HCSO deputies and emergency medical response teams arrived.

According to the station, while an emergency care flight was requested, all helicopters in the region were grounded due to terrible weather conditions.

A medical crew eventually carried the girl to Longview’s Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Despite medical personnel’s best efforts to save her life, the small girl was proclaimed dead.

According to KMHT Radio, HCSO investigators and a crime scene investigator responded with members of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the shooting will be investigated further.

According to authorities, the victim’s name will not be disclosed until all of her family members have been informed of her death.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s devastating for all concerned,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher told the radio station. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.” Sheriff Fletcher has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that collects information about shootings across the United States, this is the 38th instance in Texas this year in which at least one child aged 0-11 has been mistakenly killed or injured.

According to officials, an Ohio man shot and killed his own son while deer hunting last year.

When the tragedy occurred on December 2, Bradley Smith, 63, and Andrew Smith, 28, were out hunting with a group of friends in Delaware County, Ohio.

According to Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tracy Whited, the father fatally shot his son after mistaking him for a deer at dusk.

"It's really the worst kind of catastrophe," Whited later told the newspaper, adding that no charges had been brought against Smith. He believed he was shooting at a deer, which he was.