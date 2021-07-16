On a hot day, is it better to keep the windows open or closed?

Temperatures in Liverpool and the rest of the UK are expected to soar this weekend, and many people will be trying to keep their houses cool in the heat.

Many of us will be eager to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, but the warm weather also comes with it certain issues.

Millions of individuals around the country continue to work from home, which can be difficult to do in hot weather.

The Met Office and Public Health England have issued a heatwave warning.

In addition, getting a good night’s sleep in heated rooms is nearly impossible, according to Mirror Online.

When it’s hot outside, people’s natural reaction is to open the windows wide, but this may cause more harm than good.

It’s sometimes preferable to keep the windows closed, and the NHS offers tips on how to keep rooms cool.

On a hot day, should you keep your windows open or shut?

On hot days, it’s natural to want to open the windows and let the cool air in.

However, this could make your home extremely hotter.

If it’s hotter outside than it is inside, that’s the rule to follow.

Keep your windows and drapes closed if the temperature outside is warmer than it is inside. This will help to keep your home cool by blocking off the heat.

If it’s cooler outdoors or if there’s a nice breeze, though, you should open the windows.

You may wish to leave them open at night when it is likely cooler outside than inside, but you should close them as soon as the temperature rises.

You could leave the windows open in the morning and evening, but close them as the day progresses towards the hottest part of the day.

Having a thermometer inside and outside, and acting accordingly based on the reading, is the easiest way to determine when it is best to close the windows.

Close your shades, blinds, or curtains as the sun hits that portion of your house, even if the windows are open, to avoid direct sunlight reaching inside.

As part of the National Health Service’s warm-weather guidance, The summary comes to a close.