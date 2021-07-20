On a hot day, do hot drinks help you chill down? During the recent hot in the United Kingdom, I’ve been drinking tea and coffee.

After the Met Office issued an excessive heat warning, expect scorching temperatures this week.

Highs of 33 degrees Celsius are expected in some parts of the UK, making it hotter than Marbella, Mykonos, and Tenerife.

The announcement follows the Met Office’s first-ever “amber excessive heat warning.”

What is an extreme heat warning, and why is it being issued by the Met Office for the first time in the UK?

The warning, which is similar to those given when heavy rain or snow is expected, covers much of Wales, as well as all of south-west England and sections of southern and central England, and will be in effect until Thursday evening.

Forecasters have advised residents to avoid the sun in the afternoon, close their curtains to keep their rooms cool, avoid direct sunlight, and drink plenty of water.

Teas and coffees, which are shockingly hot, can help you cool down.

The effect of drinking hot drinks on body temperature was investigated by experts from the University of Ottawa in 2012, according to the Mirror.

The findings found that a hot drink can help you cool down, but only when the weather is dry.

“If you consume a hot drink, it does result in a reduced quantity of heat retained inside your body, provided the additional sweat that is produced when you drink the hot drink can evaporate,” Dr Ollie Jay, one of the study’s authors, told Smithsonian Mag.

When you consume a hot beverage, you begin to sweat more. When perspiration is able to evaporate, it actually cools you down, more than compensating for the heat that the fluid adds to your body.

While sweating might be humiliating, it is an important body function that helps us stay cool.

Sweat eliminates excess heat by turning water from a liquid to a vapour when it evaporates from your skin’s surface.

This cooling action is less effective in humid environments, thus drinking hot beverages will not help you cool down.

“On an extremely hot and humid day, if you’re wearing a lot of clothing, or if you’re sweating so much that it drips on the ground and doesn’t evaporate,” Dr. Jay explained.

