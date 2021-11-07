On a historic site, a ‘Gothic cottage’ from the 1800s is for sale.

In Merseyside, there is a property for sale that has been hailed as a true ‘hidden gem.’

The home, known as ‘Gothic Cottage,’ is one of the most unusual in the area.

The two-bedroom house is located at the entrance to Birkenhead’s historic Egerton Park.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

The cottage, which dates from the 1800s, was one of the first to be built in the Egerton Park area, which was said to be crucial to the expansion of Rock Ferry.

According to reports, the Egerton Park estate in Wirral was designed to be a “high-quality” residential development.

It was most likely named after a significant family, perhaps Francis Egerton, 1st Earl of Ellesmere, who died in 1857.

The home is listed for sale through Clive Watkin and is priced at £250,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a home in Birkenhead over the last year was £139,473.

The majority of those sold in the last 12 months were terraced houses, with an average price of £100,982.

Following that, semi-detached properties sold for an average of £160,213, with flats fetching £93,529 on average.

According to data from the property website, overall sold prices were 31% higher than the previous year and 20% more than the top of £115,910 in 2018.

Outside images reveal that the house is situated on a big plot with a single detached garage.

There is a patio area that might be used as a parking lot for several vehicles.

A lawn area surrounds the cottage, which requires some gardening work but would be a terrific project for someone with a green thumb.

The property has a lot of ‘character and charm’ inside, with a lot of original and historical elements.

All of the family spaces, including the kitchen, sitting room, and open plan lounge/dining room, are located on the ground floor.

There is also a four-piece bathroom on the ground level.

Two bedrooms are located on the top level, one of which has an en suite bathroom.

“Clive Watkin is happy to put to market “Gothic Cottage,” a lovely historic house that is truly a hidden gem and a must,” according to the advertisement.

