On a flight, a man was arrested after growling, removing his mask, and screaming “Joe Biden.”

According to the Associated Press, a Las Vegas man was detained after removing his face mask, berating the flight crew and other passengers, and screaming “Joe Biden” during a trip on Monday. The 61-year-old guy was charged with drunkenness in public and disorderly behaviour.

Passenger Dennis Busch captured the man growling like a dog and pulling the mask on and off his face on camera. In addition to screaming “God bless America,” he gave flight attendants the middle finger and yelled at them.

On an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, the altercation happened.

“Law enforcement met American Airlines flight 1802 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) upon arrival at SLC due to a disruptive passenger. The plane landed safely in SLC, and the disruptive passenger was removed from the plane by local law police. “We appreciate our crew’s professionalism and our customers’ patience,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The American Airlines episode is the most recent in a long line of incidents involving rowdy passengers aboard planes. According to NPR, a flight crew on a Frontier Airlines trip in early August used duct tape to confine one man to his seat after he allegedly molested two female flight attendants and struck a male flight attendant. Three counts of battery were filed against the passenger.

During a July flight, another American Airlines crew duct-taped a female customer to her seat after she allegedly bit a flight attendant and attempted to open the boarding door mid-flight, according to Nexstar Media Wire.

Busch, the passenger who recorded the Las Vegas guy, also said on Facebook that the man verbally harassed an Asian woman and her friend, telling them they “didn’t belong here.”

Authorities claimed the man was arrested at the gate, then checked out of a hospital and cited. There was no counsel mentioned in the court records right away.

This year, rowdy airline passengers have racked up a record $1 million in potential fines, a toll of the sky’s turbulence. As of mid-August, airlines had reported around 3,900 occurrences of rowdy customers. The unwillingness to wear a mask was involved in three-quarters of the cases, and drinking was also a factor. This is a condensed version of the information.