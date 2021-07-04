On a family excursion to Center Parcs, a four-year-old child was transported to the hospital.

When she saw a disturbing shift in her kid while enjoying her tea, a mother stated she “knew something wasn’t right.”

Mum-of-two Jess Page, 27, from St Helens, observed her 10-month-old daughter Emily “wasn’t really herself” when sitting in her walker when she returned home from work.

Emily’s head was slightly lowered, she dribbled, her lips were smacking, and her eyes were glazed over, according to Jess.

Emily was brought into a resuscitation room at Whiston Hospital by Jess and her partner Ian Andrew.

Emily’s symptoms were eventually diagnosed as seizure, and she was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she was intubated and placed on life support.

Emily, who is now four years old, was diagnosed with epilepsy and has had numerous seizures throughout her childhood. She had three seizures every day for five days in a row recently.

Emily spends the majority of her time with her mother, father Ian, grandmother Jan, and two-year-old brother Ellis, according to Jess, who works as a shift manager at McDonalds.

“We sensed something wasn’t right with her, but we didn’t know what it was. She was whisked into the resuscitation room after we arrived at Whiston Hospital.

“There were physicians around, and we realized she was suffering a seizure at that point.”

Emily was intubated and put on life support the first time she was moved to Alder Hey, according to Jess, because her seizure was so severe.

Emily has undergone numerous tests, been prescribed various drugs, and had to be intubated twice more after being diagnosed with epilepsy.

