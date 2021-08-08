On a ‘exclusive’ Merseyside estate, a ‘luxury’ Old Stables house is for sale.

In Merseyside, a new property on a “exclusive” development has come on the market.

In Thornton Hough, Wirral, The Old Stables is one of just eight “luxury” properties.

The five-bedroom house is listed with Karl Tatler for £950,000.

The estate agents describe the opportunity to buy a readymade, undisturbed family house in the neighborhood as a “really uncommon” one.

Thornton Hough is one of Wirral’s wealthier neighborhoods, with an average home price of £430,000.

According to Rightmove, the bulk of transactions last year were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £399,200.

In 2020, detached homes sold for an average of £587,000, an increase of 8% over the previous year.

While the house is mostly empty and ready for a buyer to move in, it does have two en-suite bedrooms, a Juliet balcony in the living room, and an integrated kitchen.

The ground floor has a living room, open plan kitchen and dining space, and a laundry room, according to images on Rightmove.

There is, however, the possibility of a front-facing space that might be utilized as a study or a snug. A downstairs toilet and a double carport are also included.

The open-plan living area, which opens and includes bi-folding doors leading into the back yard, is located towards the back of the property.

On the top story, there are five “large” bedrooms, including a master suite with an en-suite with “his and hers” sinks and underfloor heating.

A Juilette balcony and a dressing area with plenty of wardrobe space are also included.

The remaining three bedrooms share a family bathroom, with one having an en-suite bathroom.

Both the front and back gardens have previously been landscaped.

“An excellent and superbly designed five bedroom family home,” according to the Karl Tatler listing.

“A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a ready-to-move-in family house in a historic village setting. There is no chain attached to this property.

“In the lovely environment of Thornton Hough, The Old Stables is an exclusive development of unmatched elegance; The Stables consists of only eight family houses.

“Extremely surrounded by gorgeous countryside.”

