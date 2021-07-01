On a distant island, a rare white puffin has been discovered.

On a secluded island off the coast of Scotland, a rare white puffin has been discovered.

The puffin was spotted by Scottish Wildlife Trust rangers on Handa Island Wildlife Reserve, off the coast of Sutherland.

It has only a few black feathers and a mostly orange bill.

The lack of pigmentation produced by the hereditary disease leucism gives the unusual bird its distinct appearance.

It arrived on the island in mid-June, and rangers believe its late arrival and behavior indicate it is a juvenile bird not yet ready to reproduce.

“When you live and work on Handa, you are constantly surrounded by magnificent wildlife, but this leucistic puffin is one of the most unusual things I’ve seen in my three seasons on the island,” Erika Faggiani, Handa ranger with the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Only a few cases of leucism have been reported at seabird colonies in the UK, including one puffin that nested on Handa in 2018 and 2019 and had light brown feathers instead of black.

“The puffin has only been observed a few times, and it appears to spend most of its time in regions where members of the public cannot easily spot it, so anyone visiting Handa in the hopes of seeing it will be disappointed.

“However, visitors may expect to see and hear swarms of seabirds on the reserve’s high cliffs, including puffins, guillemots, and razorbills.”

Puffins spend the majority of their time at sea and only come ashore to breed in cliff-top burrows in the spring.

The birds, dubbed “sea clowns,” can reach speeds of up to 55 mph and beat their wings 400 times each minute.

Due to the fall in sand eels, one of its most significant food sources, caused by climate change and overfishing, puffins are on the verge of extinction.

The Scourie Estate owns Handa Island, which is administered as a nature reserve in collaboration with the Scottish Wildlife Trust.