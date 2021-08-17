On a derelict location in Speke, an Aldi supermarket will be built.

After councillors approved the plans today, a new Aldi can now be erected in Speke.

After receiving approval from Liverpool Council’s planning committee this morning, the supermarket behemoth is set to open a store on Speke Hall Road.

On the site of a former tea factory that has been vacant since 2002, a new shop will be developed.

Aldi purchased the property a few years ago and plans to construct a petrol station and a drive-through coffee shop in addition to the main store.

At this morning’s planning meeting, a representative for the chain stated that the site had been vacant for nearly 20 years due to the exorbitant costs of upgrading it.

Aldi had “long sought a site to service the Speke catchment, and an opportunity to acquire the tea factory property in 2019 arose,” he said.

According to prior plans filed to the municipality, the site’s location made it ideal for a supermarket.

“It was occupied by a former tea factory but has been cleared of all development and cleanup works have been completed in readiness for future development,” according to the study.

“The Ansa site, which is a Ford storage and distribution depot with its own rail link, is adjacent to the site. A Ford vehicle dealership is located directly across the street from the site on Speke Hall Road. Estuary Business Park and Dobbies Garden Centre are located on the opposing sides of Speke Road/Speke Boulevard.”

Nearly 200 people had expressed their opinions on the plans, with the clear majority in favor of the plans for a new Aldi.

However, Morrisons and Asda, both of which have stores nearby, filed objections.

The proposals for the new shop were unanimously approved by the committee, allowing development to begin on the site.