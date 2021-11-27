On a Delta Airlines flight, a woman allegedly breastfeeds her cat.

A woman on a recent Delta Airlines aircraft was spotted breastfeeding her pet cat in the middle of the trip and refused to stop.

The reported incident occurred during a recent flight on Delta Flight 1360, which connects Syracuse, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia. According to a photo shared on social media, the claimed cat breastfeeding occurred as the jet was flying towards Atlanta, however the exact time of the incident is unknown.

The image, which appears to be a screen grab of a message transmitted via the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), which pilots use to send short text-based signals to the ground, details the alleged event.

In response to a flight attendant’s request, a customer in seat 13A “is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in carrier,” according to the message. The message requests that the problem be dealt with by the airline’s “Red Coat” staff once the plane has landed. Members of the team are described as “elite airport customer care experts” who are “specially educated to manage on-the-spot client difficulties,” according to Delta. This was just texted to me… What the hell is going on here? pic.twitter.com/B0ri97fh2D Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) (@JustJettingThru) (@JustJettingThru) (@JustJettingThru 23 November 2021 Apart from the alleged ACARS message, which The Washington Newsday could not independently verify, there was little more known about the alleged incident as of Friday.

However, a video recorded on November 2 by flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth on TikTok appears to refer to the incident, alleging that “security met the flight because a woman was breastfeeding her cat.”

In a follow-up video posted on November 13, Ainsley Elizabeth remarked, “This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby.” “Her shirt was up, and she was attempting to clasp the cat, but she refused to return the cat to the container. The cat, on the other hand, was wailing for its life.” She wondered aloud, “What does she do at home if she’s doing it in public?” “And then security met the flight to inform her she couldn’t do that again because it was bizarre and gross,” says the passenger. Delta Airlines was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

There. This is a condensed version of the information.