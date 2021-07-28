On a deep-sea fishing trip, a shark attacks a man.

During a deep-sea fishing trip in Western Australia, a guy was attacked by a shark and suffered significant leg injuries.

The man, in his 30s, was reportedly attacked by a shark on the desolate Varanus Island off the Pilbara coast around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. On their yacht, the fishing charter group administered initial aid to the injured man. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, he was then hauled overnight to the Exmouth boat launch, where a St. John WA medical crew and fisheries police were waiting to take him to the hospital.

According to ABC Australia, a spokeswoman for St. John Ambulance stated the man suffered major injuries to his lower body, but they are not life-threatening. According to the Herald, the guy was rushed to Exmouth Hospital for treatment shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The man will be flown to Perth by the Royal Flying Doctor service, where he will be treated further at the Royal Perth Hospital.

The shark, which the victim characterized as a “large one,” was at least three meters long, according to the victim.

The animal was a Sicklefin lemon shark, according to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The event is being investigated by their fisheries section, according to reports.

Lemon Sharks are found in Australian seas and can grow up to 3.8 meters in length, according to ABC Australia. They can be found in seas with a depth of less than 92 meters.

So far in 2021, the Taronga Conservative Society (TCS) in Australia has logged 15 shark attack cases, one of which resulted in the victim’s death. Humans are not part of a shark’s natural diet, according to the TCS. To be deemed a component of a shark’s diet, thousands of people would have to be eaten each year, which the society feels is not the case.

Sharks attack humans when they are curious or perplexed, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States. Sharks are not dangerous to people, according to the government. If a shark notices a human in the water, it may examine the situation. This could result in an unintentional attack.

An unknown species of shark bit a 25-year-old surfer’s ankle and calf on a surfing trip in western Australia last month, causing a 20-centimeter wound on his leg.