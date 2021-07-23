On a day trip from Liverpool, you may visit the best restaurant in the world.

TripAdvisor has officially named the best restaurant in the world, and it’s only a short drive from Liverpool.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Best Fine Dining Restaurants 2021 awarded the title to the Old Stamp House Restaurant in Ambleside.

The eatery triumphed over 24 other contenders to claim the top spot on the list.

Liverpool is known for its amazing restaurants and bars, but now that the lockdown restrictions have been released, a visit to The Old Stamp House Restaurant might be precisely what you’re searching for.

Since opening its doors in 2014, the Church Street restaurant has received numerous awards, including a Michelin star, the Cumbria Life Restaurant of the Year, and the Lancashire Life Dining Experience of the Year, according to LancsLive.

The modest 28-seat restaurant is tucked away in a quiet corner of a quiet street and is housed in William Wordsworth’s former office, which served as the Westmorland Distributor of Stamps for a period.

Head chef Ryan Blackburn and restaurant manager Craig Blackburn are the brothers behind it. The two hope to provide a unique look into Cumbria’s culinary and cultural legacy.

Because Ambleside is about a two-hour drive from Liverpool, the restaurant may be part of a day trip out of town.

The journey will be worthwhile, based on the large number of five-star ratings on TripAdvisor for The Old Stamp House Restaurant.

One reviewer described the restaurant as “flawless,” while another described it as a “little paradise.” A third even went so far as to say it was “out of this world.” The people and service were routinely commended by reviewers, and most couldn’t stop raving about the “immense” food.

“Travel in 2020 looked unusual, to say the least,” a TripAdvisor spokeswoman said of the newly announced Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the World list.

“We stayed closer to home, hit the open road, got out in nature, and saw our hometowns in a whole new light. And millions of travelers from all around the world offered their impressions and reviews of the locations and experiences that stood out.

