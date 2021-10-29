On a day trip from Liverpool, you may explore this festive underground grotto.

This November, a new Christmas experience with an underground grotto will debut.

In the Victorian Llechwedd slate mines, about a two-hour drive from Liverpool, Zip World is encouraging guests to meet Santa in their underground Christmas grotto.

Families can make a day of it by getting a free mince pie and hot chocolate or mulled wine before entering the grotto.

The city’s Christmas market returns with festive food, beverages, shopping, and rides.

The whole family will be whisked away by Santa’s elves on a cable railway that will take them far underground into the slate mine grotto. The steepest cable railway in Europe will take roughly 90 seconds to complete the route.

Visitors can take up the fantastic atmosphere once inside the mine by walking through the festive tunnels, which are festooned with fairy lights and all things Christmassy, to find Santa and his elves in their hidden grotto.

Visitors will be given a Welsh slate bauble to decorate at a craft station on the surface, as well as a present for youngsters.

Children can present their Christmas letters directly to Santa or deposit them in the Zip World North Pole post box; if they specify their address, Santa may even respond with a greeting for the year 2022.

“We can’t wait for people to come and enjoy our Zipmas event, which we’ve created to be a joyous experience for the whole family,” said Wes Earl, brand manager at Zip World.

“We’ve put a lot of money into this event, and we’re working hard to make everyone’s time with us a truly unique and engaging experience for both adults and kids.”

From November 29 to December 24, the underground grotto is open.

Weekend and on-peak tickets cost £22, while off-peak tickets cost £18.

You can make a reservation here.