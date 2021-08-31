On a cruise ship anchored in Liverpool, there was a covid epidemic.

A coronavirus outbreak infected a cruise ship anchored in Liverpool, prompting staff members to self-isolate.

After testing positive for the virus, three crew members onboard the Celebrity Silhouette cruise liner had to depart the ship.

The cruise ship, which can transport 2,902 guests, docked in Liverpool on Monday and is currently en route to Southampton, where it will dock on Saturday, September 4.

Three people in hazmat suits were seen departing the ship shortly after 2.30 p.m. on Monday, according to a passenger who did not want to be identified.

“These crew members were all asymptomatic and will spend the balance of their quarantine in isolation on shore,” a spokeswoman added.

People who had been in close touch with the positive individuals were also isolated and tested negative for the virus.

According to a passenger, the epidemic has caused modifications to the entertainment lineup onboard, with acts being sent in to replace a scheduled production show that is no longer able to take place.

“I personally have no concerns,” he told The Washington Newsday. I use a mask on a regular basis and make sure to wash and sanitize my hands on a regular basis.

“After people leave where they’ve been sitting, it’s apparent to observe personnel cleaning benches and other areas.

“They are now providing out paper bags to stores masks while we eat, and the majority of people are still wearing masks in public places.”

All guests above the age of 18 must be properly immunized at least 14 days before boarding the cruise ship.

Double vaccinations are also required for all crew members onboard.

“These individuals were isolated as part of our improved health and safety precautions. Close contacts were placed in isolation as well, and they were all retested negative.

“Our number one goal is to keep our guests and workers safe.”

