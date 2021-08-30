On a crowded main thoroughfare, a mother was sexually attacked.

On Saturday night, there were reports of a sexual assault in Maghull, according to police.

On Saturday, August 28, between 9 and 9.15 p.m., a woman in her twenties was going down Deyes Lane when she was approached by a male.

Before sexually assaulting her, the man spoke to her and raised his voice towards her.

He then turned and went away.

According to The Washington Newsday, the woman, a mother, was on her way home when the incident occurred.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late twenties with a medium frame and short dark hair.

An investigation is now underway, with CCTV and witness interviews being conducted.

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual near Deyes Lane is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.