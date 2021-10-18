On a city center walking tour, retrace the steps of Liverpool hero Kitty Wilkinson.

This winter, travel back in time to Victorian Liverpool and see the sites associated with local legend Catherine “Kitty” Wilkinson.

Kitty had the only boiler in her neighborhood during a cholera epidemic in 1832, so she welcomed people with diseased garments or linens to use it.

Kitty’s charity saved many lives as a result of this, and she became a pioneer of the washhouse and public baths.

Starting at St George’s Hall, the Kitty Wilkinson Walking Tours will take you to the Old Dock, The Bluecoat, the workhouse, St Luke’s Church, and Kitty’s burial in St James’ Gardens.

The tour begins on the stairs beside the War Memorial and costs £10 for adults, £8 for children and concessions.

The Kitty Wilkinson Walking Tour on Sunday, November 7 at 2pm is sold out, but tickets for the Sunday, December 5 at 2pm tour are still available and may be purchased here.

It is recommended that you wear comfortable shoes and bring an umbrella or waterproof jacket in case it rains.