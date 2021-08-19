On a California hiking trail, an entire family and their dog mysteriously died.

A family of three from Northern California, together with their dog, was discovered dead on a lonely hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on Tuesday.

The family members, John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter, Miju, were discovered dead “near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage,” according to California law enforcement officials.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the family was reported missing about 11 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office stated that the cause of death of the family members had not to be determined.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported, “Sheriff personnel are conducting the investigation and processing the area with the assistance of the California Department of Justice.” “At this time, there is no clear image of what happened or a clear cause of death, so the incident is being treated as a hazmat and coroner investigation.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the family’s vehicle was discovered “near the Sierra National Forest entrance heading to Hites Cove in the Jerseydale area.”

According to news station KSEE, law enforcement investigators found no indication of blunt force trauma at the location.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese told the station, “I’ve worked in many roles but I’ve never seen a death like this.”

There are abandoned mine shafts in the area that can discharge toxic gases, according to the sheriff, but law enforcement investigators haven’t “identified a mine nearby.”

There were also warnings along the route regarding hazardous algae blooms in the Merced River, but Briese said it was still unclear if they were to blame for the deaths.

According to KSEE, Briese added, “At the beginning, there is some signage regarding algal blooms, but that is from the forest service, and I can’t comment to the possible consequences of that.”

According to KSEE early Thursday morning, autopsies and toxicology reports in the case are still pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday that more information on the investigation will be shared as it progressed.

“This is not the conclusion or the news we hoped for, and my heart hurts for their family. Our chaplains and staff are assisting them and their families. This is a condensed version of the information.