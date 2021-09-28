On a busy route, an HGV flips over into oncoming cars.

A tanker slammed into the central reservation of a busy highway, toppling over onto oncoming traffic.

As drivers scrambled to escape the HGV, it veered sharply past the reservation before falling over on the busy A55 in North Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was notified of the event minutes after it occurred at 3.40pm yesterday (Monday).

Three people have been arrested after a stolen Audi was discovered parked on a property.

The tanker driver was then transferred to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital in Bangor, according to the Daily Post.

He is believed to have had minor injuries, according to North Wales Police.

The A55 was closed between junctions 6 and 7 until late in the evening, with traffic redirected to the A5, causing gridlock in Gaerwen.

The tragedy occurred on a route utilized by vehicles heading to Abersoch and other resorts in the vicinity from all over the north west.

A short video of the incident was shared on social media.

Earlier, North Wales Police verified that the tanker was not transporting fuel, despite social media speculation.

It was traveling eastward when it collided with the central reservation in Llangefni, close after junction 6.

The white Volvo tanker ended up on the westbound highway, causing traffic congestion and detours.

Approaching automobiles were able to come to a complete stop barely in time.