On a busy beach, ‘underwear and used condoms’ were dumped.

Visitors to the Sefton coast have been flocking to Formby beach every day of the recent heatwave, but a local litter picker was shocked by what she discovered on the sand.

A volunteer litter picker reported finding “used condoms” among the trash thrown at the beach on the Facebook group Formby and Freshfield Beach Litter Angels.

“[We] had the awful chore of going to the dunes, where there was underwear and used condoms,” she explained. We’ve brought gas canisters with us.”

“It’s the same thing all the time,” a Formby resident told The Washington Newsday. It’s always said that Formby residents don’t want outsiders, yet this is just not true. We wish to welcome visitors from all over since the beach is wonderful, which is why we live here, but it won’t be for long.”

The 48-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, walks her two dogs on the beach every morning and has grown tired of the trash left behind by visitors.

“We used to go on sunset walks, but we don’t do that anymore because we’re afraid they’ll step on a scorching BBQ,” the dog owner explained. I don’t like it today since there are so many people there until late at night.”

Barbecues and alcohol are prohibited on Formby Beach, with Sefton Council and the National Trust enforcing the laws.

Despite this, the 48-year-old householder discovered burnt-out barbecues, as well as beer and wine bottles.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s heads,” she remarked. We all enjoy Formby Beach and live in Formby for obvious reasons.

“It’s lovely and lovely, but it’s not a pleasant place to live at the moment. We want to welcome everyone in, but we’re having trouble getting everyone’s backs up.”