On a bustling south Liverpool street, plans for additional dwellings are expected to be approved.

Councillors are expected to accept plans for additional dwellings on the site of an existing community centre in south Liverpool.

The planning committee of the council will meet next Tuesday to discuss plans to turn the ancient Royal British Legion in Mossley Hill into apartments.

The committee was intended to discuss the plans for the Rose Lane building earlier this summer, but due to a delay, it will now be considered next week.

Up to 18 dwellings could be erected on the property as a result of two related proposals.

The committee may award full authorization for the demolition of part of the building’s side in order to replace it with apartments, while granting more tentative permission for a less detailed project to extend the building out to the back.

“The suggestive layout includes two additional blocks of apartments located behind the old club building with areas of car parking, landscaping, and circulation space in between each block,” according to a report to councillors.

“Vehicular access is gained by a vehicular-only entrance on the south west side of the club building, with pedestrian access on the opposite side.”

The bowling green, which could be partially built over as part of the second phase of the projects, was once used by a bowling club but is now decommissioned.

The plans have been met with opposition from a number of residents, as well as ward councillor Andrew Makinson.

Councillor Makinson stated that the designs, which feature a number of parking spots, do not provide for adequate traffic flow on Rose Lane when vehicles visit the site.

He, like a lot of his neighbors, opposed the removal of the bowling green.

Officers have proposed to the planning committee that the plans be authorized, subject to a legal agreement and a number of financial contributions.

The measures will be discussed by the committee next Tuesday.