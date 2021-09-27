On a bus full of children, a bus driver was stabbed to death.

According to police, an on-duty school bus driver was fatally attacked by a man with a knife at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco, Washington, on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police Department, the man attacked the bus driver while a bus full of terrified youngsters looked on. Richard Lenhart, 72, was recognized as the driver.

Joshua D. Davis, 34, the alleged killer, boarded the bus in front of the elementary school around 3 p.m. after all of the pupils had boarded and stabbed the driver. The driver struggled because he was still belted in, causing his foot to fall off the brake, causing the bus to roll over the curb and into the hedges near the school, according to authorities.

At 3:09 p.m., police arrived on the scene and discovered the bus driver, who had at least one stab wound, as well as the alleged killer. According to police, the suspect cooperated with officials and was taken into prison without incident. The cause of the attack is unknown.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. Following the incident, students were safely evacuated from the bus and returned to the elementary school, according to authorities. During the altercation, no children were physically hurt.

All of the children on the bus and on the school’s premises were brought inside the elementary school, said to Captain Bill Parramore. Parents were informed of the occurrence and instructed to pick up their children from school.

In collaboration with the Pasco School District, the Pasco Police Department is continuing to investigate the matter. Counselors have been dispatched to the elementary school to assist pupils and employees who have been affected by the tragedy.

Superintendent Michelle Whitney of the Pasco School District issued a public statement shortly after the attack. “I am writing to you this evening with a sorrowful heart… Today, one of our bus drivers was assaulted and died as a result of his injuries. The sad death of one of our own has left us distraught. Right now, our emphasis is on assisting our kids and employees who have been severely affected by this tragedy.”

