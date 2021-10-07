On a budget, a mother transforms a “drab” home into a colorful dream.

With everyone stranded at home during the many lockdowns, it’s no wonder that individuals are remodeling and refurbishing their homes.

Mum Kim was fed up with her ‘old’ house and resolved to transform it into the vibrant ideal home she had always imagined.

The 34-year-old shared her home makeover on Instagram, where she shares budget decorating tips, money-saving DIYs, and up-cycled items.

Mum updates her ‘old and uninteresting’ kitchen using Amazon and B&Q deals.

“Transforming the entire house was incredibly therapeutic,” Kim told Swyft Home. I thrive on design, pattern clashing, and strong, dramatic colors, as well as working under pressure with large, low-cost transformation reveals.

“I enjoy the challenge of working within a budget to create an amazing glow up. My entire house is made up of my own handiwork and imagination, and I’m continuously changing things up for less money.

“Spraying the kitchen cabinets with a deep green acrylic eggshell emulsion and adding accent brass detailed knobs completely altered the space. We also extensively revamped our refrigerator. It still looks amazing after I carefully sanded it back, added a thick layer of tough surface primer, and painted purple with gold accent feature handles.” Kim’s favorite renovation was her bed, which she changed for less than £20 using two jars of spray paint.

“I also produced the primary light myself by attaching a double layer of black peacock coloured ostrich feathers to a cheap halo ring lamp above the bed,” she continued. These lights go for hundreds of pounds on the market, yet mine only cost me £50 to create.

“I frequently go treasure hunting at local vintage stores and charity shops. What a difference a little spray paint can make! Everything can be transformed into a show-stopping spectacular item of decor with a little love and attention.

“For successful design, I’d recommend gathering samples of materials to create a tactile mood board so you can get a sense and feel of the space you’re wishing to transform, and painting large areas of color swatches on the walls in various areas as each angle of every color reacts differently depending on the lighting, so can be.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”