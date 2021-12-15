On a Blue Origin Space Flight, William Shatner witnessed “Total, Ominous Blackness.”

During his trip to the edge of space on board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, William Shatner told The Washington Newsday about the incredible vastness of space and how delicate and small Earth felt in comparison.

In October, Shatner was part of a four-person crew that became the oldest person to travel to low-Earth orbit, at the age of 90. Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen and Blue Origin CEO Audrey Powers accompanied him on the 10-minute suborbital journey.

Glen de Vries, a microbiologist who perished in a plane crash less than a month later, was also on the trip.

The Washington Newsday quoted Shatner, who rose to fame as Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek: The Next Generation: “When I looked at the blackness of space, none of the magnificence or mystery of space came to mind. It was pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch black, pitch I was staring death in the eyes.” This wasn’t even the most terrifying portion of the expedition, according to Shatner. He was able to observe our tiny planet as he turned away from the vastness of space. He stated, ” “I could see the Earth’s curvature. I could see the Earth’s origin and end. The subtle colors were seen. I could see the clouds’ brown, blue, and white, as well as how little they were.

“Everything on this planet is beautiful, and it took 5 billion years to create, and it will all be gone one day. And if we keep going in the same direction, it’ll be gone far sooner than we expected.” Shatner in Space, a documentary premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, delves into the career of the legendary actor.

Shatner claimed he felt like an unofficial ambassador for space even before his flight 65 miles above the surface of the Earth, thanks to his many years as Captain Kirk in Star Trek—which aired for only three seasons from 1966 to 1969 before spawning a movie franchise, other TV episodes, novels, and more.

"Why? What happened to cause that? That's how I feel about this three-year show and the role I played. Suddenly, I'm immersed in the world of space exploration and pioneering," remarked the actor. "I took it on, studied it, and finished it."