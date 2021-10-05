On a bike ride, a hit-and-run driver killed a “shining beacon” NHS worker.

A respected NHS nurse who was regarded as a “shining beacon” was slain by a hit-and-run driver who knocked her off her bike.

On a beautiful Sunday morning, Jennifer Dowd was struck by Lucy Ashton’s Ford Focus just yards from her family’s home.

Because the sun was in her eyes, Ashton, 24, said she “panicked” and left her victim laying in Lunt Road in Sefton Village.

The care support worker had been up until 2.30 a.m. arguing with her boyfriend and was late for work, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, said she should have spotted the bicycle because she was in a hurry or “not concentrating on her driving.”

On September 27, last year, Ms Dowd, 31, was knocked off her bike around 8.30 a.m.

The court heard that she was cycling towards Sefton Village and a “low rising sun” on a “beautiful, clear, dry, sunny Sunday morning” while wearing a helmet and bright pink clothing.

It was an open country road, Judge Aubrey reminded Ashton, and her victim “had simply gone off for a bike ride and was never to return.”

“There was nothing to obstruct one’s vision at the scene of the accident, and you just failed to spot her and drove into the back of her bicycle,” he stated.

“No one saw the accident happen. She was found in a critical state on the side of the road by two local neighbors in a car.

“They came to a halt to help her before the ambulance arrived. You didn’t do it.”

Prosecutor Robert Dudley said Irene and Rebecca Gilbertson phoned an ambulance after finding Ms Dowd unconscious and bleeding, with her specialized bike’s frame and back wheel “totally buckled.”

The victim was placed in a coma and transferred to the hospital, but died on October 6 from “unsurvivable head injuries.”

Following the crash, Ashton drove to Maghull, called her supervisor, returned to the scene, and then drove back to Maghull, where she called a coworker whose flat she visited in Bootle.

When she arrived, Mr Dudley said she kept saying, “What am I going to do?”

“She stated the sun was in her eyes, and she thought she had,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”