On a beach in Puerto Rico, a shark pursues two surfers in a close encounter captured on camera [watch].

After a near brush with a big shark in the turbulent waters of Puerto Rico, two surfers’ day turned into a nightmare.

Jorge Benitez caught the entire thing on camera at Middles Beach on the island’s northern side. Benitez was shooting a stingray breaching the water’s surface when he noticed the shark’s dorsal fin following the surfers.

Benitez told NBC station 9news, “I didn’t see until I saw the video again because it was pursuing a stingray.” “That’s what I was shooting at the time.” “It was terrifying to witness, especially with a friend in the water so close,” he added.

One of the surfers, Rolando Montes, can be seen desperately trying to paddle away as the shark thrashes in the water near him in the footage. A fellow surfer is also seen attempting to flee. The shark stalked the two surfers for a little time.

Benitez believes the shark was a hammerhead, measuring between two and four meters in length.

Despite the fact that a giant hammerhead is regarded potentially dangerous because it is a defensive creature that can attack when provoked, there have been very few reports of human attacks. According to National Geographic, hammerhead sharks do not aggressively seek for human meals.

“This is my first encounter with a shark. Although they are known to be in the region, they appear to have enough food to cause few if any issues “According to the New York Post, Benitez stated.

Both surfers were able to walk away from the incident unharmed.

Shark attacks are uncommon in Puerto Rico’s waterways. According to the outlet, the most recent attack occurred in 2011.

Last month, while enjoying a solo dip in waist-deep water at Sydney’s Maroubra beach, an Australian swimmer had a similar near encounter with a huge shark. A drone was used to film the incident. The shark approached the oblivious swimmer but seemed uninterested. It was a six-foot gray nurse shark, according to reports.