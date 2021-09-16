On 9/11, a woman slaps and hurls expletives at a Navy sailor, claiming he was a “fake” [VIDEO].

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a lady was captured on tape abusing a Navy sailor and accusing him of wearing a phony uniform inside a Connecticut pizza.

According to the New York Post, sailor Sean Nolte Jr. was ordering dinner at Central Pizza in Berlin on Saturday when a stranger punched him in the face and cursed him out.

“This is repulsive. Disgusting! According to a video of the event posted to TikTok, the lady shouted, “You f—ing piece of s–t!” as she grabbed Nolte’s hat from a counter and flung it at him.

When she realized she was being recorded, the woman demanded that Nolte produce his uniform and labeled him a “disgrace” to the country. Before leaving the institution, the woman exclaimed, “That’s not a uniform, you piece of f—ing s–t.”

Prior to the event, the stranger had been looking at Nolte and sarcastically told him he had a “good grin,” according to a Facebook post recounting the interaction. He remembered, “I reply, ‘Thank you, have a wonderful day ma’am,’ and go about my day.”

According to the Navy man, the woman returned seconds later and yelled at the pizzeria’s workers, “He is a fake, by the way, my husband is in the Army.”

Nolte then proceeded to show the woman his valid military identification, which she said was also a forgery. “This is what your ID should look like,” he alleged the woman told him after showing him her dependant military ID.

“When I realized I wouldn’t be able to persuade this woman that I wasn’t a fraud, I respectfully say, ‘Tell your husband thank you for his service for me, and have a wonderful day,’” Nolte added.

According to the sailor, the woman then yelled at Nolte, seized his uniform, and tossed his cap to the ground.

“In a desperate attempt to flee, she runs up to me and slaps me across the face on the left side. “Well, it appears that some of our own people can’t identify sincerity when they see it,” Nolte remarked, adding, “Because I’m in uniform, I have to maintain professionalism, so I stand there and proceed to wish her a pleasant day.”

The Berlin, Connecticut Police Department announced in a statement on Wednesday that they had a probable identity for the woman after her photo was circulated in the media and “several tips” were received. Brief News from Washington Newsday.