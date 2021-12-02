On 12/1/21, did someone win the Powerball jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

Last night, the next Powerball lottery draw took place, with a prize pool of $264 million and a cash value option of $186.7 million.

On December 1, the winning numbers were 12, 15, 38, 57, and 63, with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2x.

Nobody won the jackpot or the $1 million second prize in last night’s game. If any of the second-place winners had paid $1 for the Power Play option, their prize would have been worth $2 million.

However, 12 players matched four white balls plus the Powerball, winning $50,000 each. Four of the winners chose the Power Play option, which doubled their winnings to $100,000 each.

There were 252 ticket holders who correctly predicted four white balls without the Powerball and won $100 apiece, with 87 of them opting for Power Play and winning $200 each.

Six hundred and fifty-three players matched three white balls plus the Powerball to win $100 each, with 191 of them opting for the Power Play option to increase their winnings to $200.

The next drawing will take place on Sunday, December 5, with a $278 million jackpot and a cash value of $196.6 million.

The Rules of Powerball

Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Each ticket holder chooses five numbers from one to 69 for the five white balls and a Powerball number from one to 26.

By choosing the Power Play option for an extra $1 every play, players can multiply non-jackpot payouts by two, three, four, five, or ten times.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, drawings are held in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The Awards

“In Powerball, there are nine different ways to win a reward. Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes are fixed cash sums. Prize payout amounts in California are pari-mutuel, meaning they are decided by sales and the number of winners “The website for the Powerball game explains everything.

The Powerball jackpot payout grows in value until it is won. According to the website, “the Match 5 + Power Play prize amount is always $2 million, but the 10X multiplier is only active when the announced jackpot is $150 million or less.”

