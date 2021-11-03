On 11/2/2021, did someone win the $26 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lottery game for November 2 were announced, with a jackpot prize of $26 million and a cash-value option of $18.4 million.

The most recent white ball numbers were 5, 10, 26, 58, and 65, while the yellow Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was 2x.

Although no one won the top jackpot reward, one lucky winner took home the second prize of $1 million. If the player had spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier, their second reward would have been worth $2 million.

Each of the ten ticket holders who successfully matched four white balls and the Mega Ball won $10,000. One of them purchased the Megaplier, which increased their third-place award to $20,000 from $10,000.

There were 211 players that matched four white balls but not the Mega Ball, winning $500 each, with 45 of them taking home the $1,000 Megaplier prize.

A total of 637 players matched three white balls for a prize of $200 apiece, with 144 of the winners receiving the Megaplier award of $400.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, November 5 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot of $36 million and a cash-value option of $25.5 million.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s drawing, but a player from Indiana won the second prize of $1 million after matching the first five white balls but not the gold Mega Ball. Their second prize would have been worth $3 million if they had purchased the Megaplier.

Last Friday’s game saw twelve players match four of the five white balls as well as the Mega Ball, earning them $10,000 each. Two of the third-place winners purchased the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $30,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If there isn’t a jackpot winner. This is a condensed version of the information.