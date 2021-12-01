Omicron USA Cases: Doctors Say a New COVID-19 Variant Is ‘Likely’ Already In Florida.

According to a health specialist, the Omicron type, which was initially found in South Africa in November, is “likely” already in Florida.

In comparison to the Delta variation, the B.1.1.529 variant is thought to be more transmissible and less vulnerable to existing COVID-19 vaccinations. The Omicron variant had been found in 20 nations as of Tuesday, including the United Kingdom and Canada.

While no case of the Omicron form has been confirmed in the United States, Dr. Jason Wilson of Tampa General Hospital believes it is most likely in Florida.

“I think it’s extremely important here to just pause for a minute and know the vaccines are still very likely to function very well,” Wilson told 8 On Your Side, adding, “I think it’s really important here to just pause for a minute and recognize the immunizations are still very likely to work very well.”

Top federal health officials in the United States are expanding a surveillance program at four airports around the country, including Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Newark, and San Francisco.

At a White House press conference, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “This program allows for increased Covid testing for specific international arrivals, increasing our capacity to identify those with Covid-19 on arrival to the United States.”

Walensky further stated that the Delta variant is still the dominant coronavirus strain in 99.9% of COVID-19 samples sequenced in the country.

During the press conference, reporters questioned White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about if the Biden administration would consider implementing travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, which has recorded six instances of the Omicron variety.

According to The New York Times, Psaki stated that the government’s decision on whether or not to tighten travel restrictions between the United States and Canada will be dependent on the president’s advisers’ recommendations, which she highlighted had yet to recommend limits.

Non-U.S. citizens from South Africa and seven other countries, including Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, were denied entry to the United States last week. The limits are unknown as to how long they will be in effect.