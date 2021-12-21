Omicron Update: An unvaccinated man was the first person in the United States to die from the new COVID strain.

The United States has reported its first death from Omicron, making it the world’s second known mortality related with the COVID strain.

Harris County Public Health in Texas confirmed the death. The dead was a man in his 50s or 60s who was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19. In addition, the man had underlying medical issues.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron has surpassed the Delta variation as the most common viral strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 percent of cases in the last week.

The #OmicronVariant has some new information: Omicron is thought to be responsible for roughly 73 percent of #COVID19 cases, according to national genomic surveillance. This sharp increase is comparable to that seen in other countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to actively monitor Omicron and respond to the outbreak. According to CDC data, the Omicron variation was found in 0.7 percent of COVID patients just two weeks ago.

Omicron was initially discovered in late November in South Africa. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the variant is widespread, and there is still a lot to learn about the new COVID strain. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization named it a variation of concern.

"This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its variants," Barbie Robinson, Harris County Public Health Executive Director, stated of the fatality. We strongly encourage all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and, if they haven't previously, to receive their booster injection." "Omicron is spreading extraordinarily quickly," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stated during a press conference on Monday, according to The Independent, adding, "First, we know that a rising number of instances in Harris County are tied to Omicron." It's more easily transmitted. The time it takes for the number of Omicron instances to double is extremely concerning."

According to the news outlet, she went on to claim that according to the CDC’s data, Omicron doubles in two to three days, whereas Delta doubles every 11 days.

Omicron instances have been found in nearly every state in the United States, as well as at least 89 other countries. Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma are the only states that have yet to do so.