Omicron is ‘not the same sickness’ as last year, according to scientists.

According to a top UK expert, the latest coronavirus strain, Omicron, is “not the same pathogen” as the one that started the pandemic.

Omicron is “not the same disease we were seeing a year ago,” said Sir John Bell, a professor of medicine at Oxford University and the government’s life sciences adviser, on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Despite the fact that hospital admissions have risen in recent weeks as the new variation spreads across the UK, he added that the sickness “appears to be less severe” and that “many people spend a very brief period in hospital.”

Several scientists, on the other hand, have criticized the government’s choice not to impose more Covid limitations over the holiday season.

They are concerned that, while the Omicron version appears to be milder, it is highly transmissible, implying that hospitalizations and deaths might rapidly grow if no action is taken.

Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said it was still unclear what would happen if infection rates among the elderly began to climb.

“We’ve had a lot of mixing over Christmas,” he told BBC Breakfast, “so we’re all still waiting to see if we’re going to see a substantial number of patients coming into hospital with major Omicron-related sickness.”

“We’re seeing a large increase in the number of employee absenteeism, and a number of our chief executives are indicating that they believe that will be a bigger problem and a bigger burden for them than the number of people who need treatment because of Covid.”

The government is keeping a “very careful eye” on the number of Covid hospital admissions, according to Environment Secretary George Eustice.

He admitted that infection rates from the new Omicron strain were increasing, but that there was indication that they were not leading to the same number of hospitalizations as prior rounds.

“The horrible pictures that we witnessed a year ago of critical care units being packed, lots of people dying prematurely, that is now history, in my opinion, and I think we should be reassured that that is going to continue,” John Bell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.