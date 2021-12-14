Omicron has the potential to impose ‘enormous pressure’ on critical services.

The public health director for Wirral Council has issued a stark warning about the “enormous burden” that the Omicron variant could put on vital services this winter.

Covid-19, a highly transmissible strain, is claimed to be spreading rapidly across the country at the present, prompting the use of additional masks, vaccine passports, and a major push for ‘booster injections.’

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Wirral.

In the week leading up to December 8, 1,431 instances were reported, with a rate of 441 per 100,000. With 1,267 cases reported, this is a 13% increase over the previous week’s rate of 391 per 100,000.

Although it is unclear whether the increase is due to Omicron, Julie Webster, Wirral Council’s director of public health, has issued a warning to homeowners.

“We now know that the Omicron variety of Covid-19 is highly transmissible, and it has the potential to put significant strain on Wirral’s key services this winter,” Ms Webster added.

“To keep Wirral healthy and prevent infection, I urge all residents to maintain doing all we know keeps us safe.”

The director of public health was quick to stress the necessity of getting vaccinated.

“Getting your jabs, especially the new Omicron variety, is still the best method to protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19,” she noted.

“Booster jabs are now essential for restoring excellent immunity levels; individuals who have been fully jabbed for more than three months should have theirs as soon as possible.”

“It’s not too late if you haven’t had your first and second immunizations. Please do so right away – we offer walk-in clinics in Wirral and you can also make an appointment online.” Before socializing, Ms. Webster urges participants to take lateral flow testing.

“Please wear a face-covering in all enclosed locations, including public transportation, shops, and Christmas celebrations,” she continued. Unless you are exempt, it is now a legal duty to do so in most indoor venues.

“If you can, work from home. When you’re out and about, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

