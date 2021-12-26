Omicron has made it illegal for British citizens to visit 37 nations.

Many individuals may be eager to arrange a last-minute winter holiday as 2022 approaches.

However, as Omicron cases rise and anxieties grow, many countries, including the United Kingdom, are reintroducing restrictions.

So, if you’re heading to the airport in the hopes of escaping somewhere for a quick getaway, double-check your destination first, as some countries have tightened their rules.

As the number of Omicron cases in the UK rises, the number of nations that have banned British tourists grows.

Spain changed its travel laws that will affect children earlier this month, as authorities established and enforced new entrance rules for tourists.

A increasing number of nations are refusing to accept UK tourists, with a handful of them citing security concerns.