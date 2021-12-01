Omicron, described as “extremely transmissible,” has arrived in Merseyside.

Merseyside residents have been advised after a case of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 was discovered in the area.

It was verified yesterday that a case of the new strain, which is raising widespread alarm, had been documented in Liverpool.

Local health officials are working fast to track down the sick person’s contacts, who is currently self-isolating.

The race to find the people involved in the Liverpool Omnicron Covid case is on.

While Omicron, which was initially discovered in South Africa, is likely to be a more transmissible variety, it is unclear if it would produce more severe sickness or render existing vaccines ineffective.

Following the finding of the new strain in Liverpool, public health directors across Merseyside, as well as in neighboring Cheshire, are now issuing new advise.

“With each passing hour, we learn more about the novel Omicron version of COVID-19, which has been classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is currently being investigated by the UK Health Security Agency,” the statement continues (UKHSA).

“Preliminary evidence suggests it is highly transmissible, and we may see an increase in cases as well as hospitalizations.” However, we will have to wait till we learn more in the coming weeks before we can be certain of the impact. There is currently no proof that it causes more serious illness.

“We appreciate that this is extremely unpleasant and frustrating news, especially in the run-up to the holiday season. We understand why people want fewer restrictions and reminders of the pandemic, not more, and as Public Health Directors, we are eager to see things return to normal.

“However, it is our responsibility to respond to circumstances as they happen and to offer you with the information you need to keep yourself, your community, and your loved ones safe while also protecting our local NHS.”

There are “many reasons to stay cheerful and hopeful,” according to the public health directors, including the very effective vaccination program.

