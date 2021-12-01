Omar claims Boebert launched a “attack on millions of American Muslims” in his call for accountability.

The three Muslim members of Congress staged a press conference on Tuesday evening to demand responsibility for Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s recent Islamophobic remarks.

The conference referred to a second video of Boebert referring to Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as a terrorist bomber and a part of the “Jihad Squad,” which was widely disseminated online Tuesday.

Boebert also calls Omar and fellow Muslim Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan “blackhearted nasty women who want to destroy America” in the video, which was shot at a Staten Island Conservative Party dinner in September.

Omar stated that Islamophobia penetrates the Republican Party, “our culture, our politics, and even policy decisions,” during a press conference with Tlaib and Democratic Representative André Carson of Indiana on Tuesday night.

“It is not just an attack on me, but on millions of American Muslims across this country,” Omar said at the conference, when a sitting member of Congress refers to a colleague as a “member of the Jihad Squad” and fabricates a tale to insinuate that I will blow up the Capitol.

Omar claims she has received “hundreds” of death threats, many of which have been sparked by Republican attacks on her faith.

She then played a clip of a voicemail she had received on Monday, following Boebert’s release of a video implying that Omar is a terrorist sympathizer.

The voicemail began, "We see you, sand [n-word] bitch." "We're aware of your activities. You're all trying to take over our country. Don't be concerned. There are plenty of people who would gladly take you off the face of the f**king planet. Please come get it. But you're a f**king Muslim scumbag. You're a Jihadist, aren't you? B*tch, you're not going to live much longer. I'm almost certain about it." "The Republican Party leadership has done nothing to hold its members responsible to date," Omar stated. "It's past time for the Republican Party to tackle anti-Muslim bigotry inside its ranks and make those who perpetuate it accountable." Omar stated at the conference that her mission was to assist protect Muslim lives. Tlaib stated that she wanted to convey a message to Muslims that Americans oppose violent statements such as that of Boebert. Muslim-Americans work in the US legal system, according to Carson.