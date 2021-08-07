Olympic medalists who have represented Merseyside admirably.

This Sunday, the Tokyo Olympics will come to a close, bringing an end to another summer of sporting greatness.

Merseyside athletes have a rich history of successful performances in the Olympic Games, dating back to the first modern games in 1896, and have contributed significantly to Team GB’s medal total.

Bianca Walkden of the Wirral won bronze in the +73kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics, while Freya Anderson of the Wirral was a member of Team GB’s mixed 4 x 100m medley relay team that won gold.

The Scouse Olympians who brought us joy in Rio 2016

In honor of their achievements, we thought we’d recognize some of the Olympic medalists who have called Merseyside home at some point in their life.

Rimmer, John

John Rimmer, who won the first gold medal for Liverpool at the modern Olympic games in Paris in 1900, was the city’s first gold medalist. The outstanding runner won the 4000m steeple chase and the 5000m team race after being born in Birkdale in 1878.

He lived in Liverpool for the rest of his life, working as a sergeant with Liverpool City Police until his death in Anfield at the age of 84.

Dod, William

William Dod, a Bebington native, won a gold medal in archery in the double York round at the 1908 London Olympics. Dod was a naturally gifted athlete who was also a great golfer and had only begun competing in competitive archery two years before to the games.

Dod, Lottie

William’s sister was a brilliant archer as well, placing second in the Double National Round at the 1908 Olympics and winning a silver medal. Lottie was a gifted multi-sport athlete who won the Ladies Championship at Wimbledon five times. She won the first when she was 15 years old, and she is still the youngest lady to ever win a championship.

Johnstone, Banner

Banner Johnstone, another Bebington native, won gold at the 1908 London Olympics. The Cambridge University alumnus was a member of the gold-medal winning rowing crew.

Haresnape, Herbert

Herbert Haresnape was born in 1880