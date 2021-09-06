Olly, the police dog, is the hero of the day as he pursues a suspected motorcycle thief.

Thanks to a police canine named Olly, two suspected motorcycle thieves have been apprehended.

Merseyside officers observed two guys riding a suspected stolen scrambler bike on Sunday evening (September 5).

They opted to dump the bike and flee when they realized they were being monitored.

According to the Mersey Police Dogs Twitter feed, one man was promptly apprehended, but the second had to be tracked down by PD Olly.

“With one male apprehended, it was up to PD Olly to locate the second in some very extensive undergrowth,” the officers wrote on Twitter.

“PD Olly enjoys a challenge, and there are two people in custody.”

Olly, a member of Merseyside Police’s 40-strong dog team, also received praise last month for assisting in the arrest of a knife-wielding suspect.

“After threats to stab someone, PD Olly arrived and convinced the offender to hand himself up,” the Twitter account said at the time.

The man’s surrender was regarded as “a logical option” by the officers who took him into prison.

Olly’s detective talents were put into action two years ago when it was reported that perpetrators had forced entrance into a closed pub.

“After a thorough search, Olly had the last laugh when he identified the perpetrator in a first-floor bedroom,” officers said.

The Mersey Police Dogs Twitter account, which chronicles Olly and his canine companions’ activities, has a devoted following.

After his latest triumph, admirers were quick to praise the furry crimefighter.

“Excellent job handsome PD Olly – additional treats must be due,” Twitter user RH said.

“Well done, PD Olly, excellent work by all involved,” Liz Jackson said.