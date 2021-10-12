Olivier Giroud canceled his Everton transfer after receiving a “sign” from his mother’s friend.

Olivier Giroud has disclosed that he turned down a move to Everton after a family friend received a “message from heaven” telling him not to.

In the summer of 2017, the Frenchman came close to joining Ronald Koeman’s Blues from Arsenal, but opted to stay at the Emirates Stadium instead, signing for Chelsea six months later.

Now, ahead of the release of his autobiography, ‘Always Believe,’ he has disclosed that one of his mother’s friends convinced him not to move to Merseyside.

Giroud described how his Christian faith ‘directed him’ in an interview with The Guardian, mentioning the moment ‘Nicole’ contacted him to explain prophetic dreams she’d had, warning that a move to Everton ‘would not provide the striker the satisfaction he needed.’

He turned down Inter for the same reason before joining Milan this summer, and the 35-year-old believes the advice was sound.

“I believe in the Bible’s story of Jesus and that it is meant to teach us humility,” he stated. “Suffering is an unavoidable aspect of existence.” It helps you develop your human individuality. That is where I get my mental fortitude.

“Like everyone else in life, I’ve always had to deal with challenges. Nothing in life comes easy; you must seize the opportunity and step outside of your comfort zone.

“Every day, my religion aided me, especially when I had to make important decisions.” For example, my book explains why I didn’t join Everton and why I stayed at Chelsea rather than joining Inter.

“One thing I will tell you is that God has a plan for each and every person on this planet.” We choose our road, and the Lord determines the speed.” Giroud has not been called up by France since their elimination from Euro 2020, which he believes his mother’s friend predicted as well.

“She replied, ‘You’ll have to trust God with your destiny,’ and there was a nagging feeling that I wouldn’t make the national team this time.”

“I believe there are indications from God in so many things that have turned out to be true.”

