Olivia Atwood, actress of Love Island, outlines what parents are not allowed to say to islanders.

When the contestants’ families visit the islanders, they are barred from discussing certain issues, according to Love Island star Olivia Atwood.

On Sunday’s episode of Love Island, the candidates were reunited with their families to discuss their experiences in the villa.

While parents and siblings are permitted to express their views about the islander’s partner, they are not permitted to discuss a single topic.

Writing for the magazine OK! Islanders don’t know their parents are coming until they arrive at the property, according to Olivia.

And that they are only allowed to talk about what happens at the villa when they arrive.

“I can’t recall whose parents were first on my season, but it’s been a long day,” Olivia explained. A single couple’s parents will be present. Then there’s a long conversation, followed by a long gap between each set of parents. With these, you only get half an hour to 45 minutes at most.

“I believe Chris Hughes and I were late; we were probably the last parents to arrive.

“Obviously, it’s really emotional, and you’re overjoyed to see them. But it’s a strange one because your parents aren’t supposed to talk to you about anything outside of school.

“They can tell you about a few things from home, maybe how the dog is doing, but you can’t ask them the kinds of questions you want to ask. As a result, it feels extremely constrained. Actually, it’s a bizarre sensation.

“You want to know what the general public thinks about your pair, but they’re obviously not going to tell you.

“They’ll choose their words carefully because you’re on TV, and they’ll want to be aware of that. It’s not the most open conversation you’ve ever had. Even so, it’s good to see them.”